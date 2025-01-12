Left Menu

Chretien Criticizes Trump's Canadian Statehood Proposal

Jean Chretien, former Canadian Prime Minister, strongly criticized Donald Trump's suggestion that Canada become the 51st state. Chretien emphasized Canadian independence and called the proposal insulting. This follows similar expansionist rhetoric directed at other nations, while Canada remains a crucial economic partner for the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 12-01-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 06:46 IST
Chretien Criticizes Trump's Canadian Statehood Proposal
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Canada

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien delivered a stinging rebuke to President-elect Donald Trump over his remarks suggesting Canada should become the 51st state of the US. In a strongly worded article for The Globe and Mail, Chretien labeled Trump's suggestion as "totally unacceptable insults and unprecedented threats" to Canadian sovereignty.

Celebrating his 91st birthday, Chretien admonished Trump to "give your head a shake" and affirmed Canada's determination to remain independent. He underscored Canada's reputation as "the best country in the world," a sentiment echoed by many officials who argue that Trump's remarks undermine long-standing US-Canada relations.

This diplomatic spat highlights the economic significance of Canada to the US, with Canada standing as the top export destination for 36 US states and supplying 60% of US crude oil imports. Canadian officials are currently engaging with the incoming Trump administration to prevent the imposition of heightened tariffs on Canadian goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

