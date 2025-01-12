Chretien Criticizes Trump's Canadian Statehood Proposal

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien delivered a stinging rebuke to President-elect Donald Trump over his remarks suggesting Canada should become the 51st state of the US. In a strongly worded article for The Globe and Mail, Chretien labeled Trump's suggestion as "totally unacceptable insults and unprecedented threats" to Canadian sovereignty.

Celebrating his 91st birthday, Chretien admonished Trump to "give your head a shake" and affirmed Canada's determination to remain independent. He underscored Canada's reputation as "the best country in the world," a sentiment echoed by many officials who argue that Trump's remarks undermine long-standing US-Canada relations.

This diplomatic spat highlights the economic significance of Canada to the US, with Canada standing as the top export destination for 36 US states and supplying 60% of US crude oil imports. Canadian officials are currently engaging with the incoming Trump administration to prevent the imposition of heightened tariffs on Canadian goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)