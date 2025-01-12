Kellogg Urges Return to 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran

In a significant address at an Iranian opposition event in Paris, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming envoy, Keith Kellogg, called for a renewed policy of 'maximum pressure' on Iran. The strategy, part of Trump's agenda, seeks to compel Iran into talks about its nuclear and missile programs.

Retired Lieutenant-General Kellogg emphasized the non-military scope of the strategy, which relies on economic and diplomatic measures. He highlighted the potential for positive change in Iran, urging swift action to exploit current weaknesses.

While Iran's foreign ministry criticized France for hosting the event, Kellogg's presence hints at the new U.S. administration's willingness to listen to the Iranian opposition. The event also featured NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi, who noted a shift in power dynamics unfavorable to Iran's leadership.

