Kellogg Urges Return to 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran

Keith Kellogg, speaking to an Iranian opposition group in Paris, advocated for a return to 'maximum pressure' policies against Iran. This approach, endorsed by President-elect Trump, aims to press Iran into negotiations regarding its nuclear and missile programs, citing opportunities for change in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:15 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@generalkellogg)

In a significant address at an Iranian opposition event in Paris, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming envoy, Keith Kellogg, called for a renewed policy of 'maximum pressure' on Iran. The strategy, part of Trump's agenda, seeks to compel Iran into talks about its nuclear and missile programs.

Retired Lieutenant-General Kellogg emphasized the non-military scope of the strategy, which relies on economic and diplomatic measures. He highlighted the potential for positive change in Iran, urging swift action to exploit current weaknesses.

While Iran's foreign ministry criticized France for hosting the event, Kellogg's presence hints at the new U.S. administration's willingness to listen to the Iranian opposition. The event also featured NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi, who noted a shift in power dynamics unfavorable to Iran's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

