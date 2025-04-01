Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Iran's Nuclear Program

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned of 'catastrophic' consequences if strikes are conducted on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. This response came after U.S. President Trump's recent threats to bomb Iran and impose tariffs unless an agreement is reached regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Updated: 01-04-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amid escalating tensions, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating that any strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure would have 'catastrophic' repercussions across the region.

This warning follows aggressive statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Sunday threatened military action and secondary tariffs on Iran should Tehran fail to reach a nuclear agreement with Washington.

In a magazine interview heavily quoted by Russian state media, Ryabkov denounced Trump's approach as a series of 'ultimatums'. 'We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them,' Ryabkov declared, highlighting the growing international discord over the nuclear issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

