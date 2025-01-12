Left Menu

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission at Trump's Inauguration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend Donald Trump's swearing-in as US President on January 20. During the visit, he will also hold discussions with members of the incoming Trump administration and other prominent figures present in Washington for the event, representing India's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:32 IST
Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission at Trump's Inauguration
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to represent India at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit on Sunday, highlighting the significance of India's diplomatic presence at the event.

In Washington, Jaishankar plans to engage in key discussions with representatives of the Trump administration. This move is seen as a strategic effort to foster relationships and address bilateral concerns under the new US leadership.

The invitation extended by the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee underscores India's noted role on the international stage. Jaishankar's itinerary includes meetings with other dignitaries attending the ceremony, reinforcing India's foreign policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025