Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission at Trump's Inauguration
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend Donald Trump's swearing-in as US President on January 20. During the visit, he will also hold discussions with members of the incoming Trump administration and other prominent figures present in Washington for the event, representing India's interests.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to represent India at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit on Sunday, highlighting the significance of India's diplomatic presence at the event.
In Washington, Jaishankar plans to engage in key discussions with representatives of the Trump administration. This move is seen as a strategic effort to foster relationships and address bilateral concerns under the new US leadership.
The invitation extended by the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee underscores India's noted role on the international stage. Jaishankar's itinerary includes meetings with other dignitaries attending the ceremony, reinforcing India's foreign policy objectives.
