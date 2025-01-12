Atishi's Crowdfunding Call for Honest Politics

In a bid to finance her electoral campaign, Atishi, the Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, initiated a crowdfunding drive on Sunday. The move is aimed at raising Rs 40 lakh for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, embracing the party's tradition of small donations from the electorate.

During a press conference, Atishi unveiled an online link for contributions, emphasizing the AAP's commitment to the politics of work and honesty. This campaign mirrors a previous effort by senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who launched a similar platform in December.

The Delhi Assembly, comprising 70 seats, will hold elections on February 5, with results expected by February 8. Both AAP leaders are banking on public support to finance their honest political endeavors.

