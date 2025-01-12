Left Menu

Global Leaders Set to Forge Alliances at Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya plans to attend Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration to ensure Japan's strong ties with the U.S. Other foreign ministers from India and Australia also announced their attendance. This reflects global strategic interests in nurturing relationships with Trump's administration.

Updated: 12-01-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:47 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya confirmed his attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, aiming to solidify Japan's security alliance with the United States. Iwaya seeks to foster trust with the new administration, including a potential meeting with Senator Marco Rubio, likely Secretary of State.

Furthermore, Iwaya's planned visit will be his first in his current role as foreign minister. Japan aims to build on its previous strong ties with the Trump administration as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba contemplates a trip for a summit with Trump in February. Such diplomatic engagement signals Japan's eagerness to maintain harmonious US relations.

India and Australia's foreign ministers also announced their intent to attend the inauguration, signifying a broader international emphasis on strong security and economic partnerships with the incoming U.S. Republican government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

