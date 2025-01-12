Atishi's Crowdfunding Campaign: Politics of Work and Honesty

Atishi, an AAP candidate from Kalkaji, launched a crowdfunding initiative on Sunday to bolster her campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference, Atishi invited public contributions through an online platform to raise the required Rs 40 lakh for her election efforts.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she noted, has consistently utilized small public donations to finance its election campaigns, promoting transparency and integrity. Despite a decade in power, the party maintains a clean record, devoid of corruption, she asserted, challenging the BJP's critiqued claims.

Facing BJP contender Ramesh Bidhuri, Atishi expressed confidence in voters' support against the backdrop of ongoing disputes about government spending. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia, another senior AAP leader, also advocated for crowdfunding for election support in Jangpura.

(With inputs from agencies.)