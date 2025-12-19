Left Menu

Nepal Amends Election Ordinance for 2026 HoR Elections

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel issued an ordinance amending election provisions. HoR elections are set for March 5, 2026. The amendment adjusts proportional representation seats based on 2021 census data to better represent diverse community clusters, following a recommendation from the Council of Ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:16 IST
Nepal Amends Election Ordinance for 2026 HoR Elections
ordinance
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape is set for a shift as President Ramchandra Paudel has issued an ordinance amending the provisions regarding the country's general elections. On September 12, the President announced that the elections for the House of Representatives (HoR) will be held on March 5, 2026.

The House of Representatives Election (First Amendment) Ordinance, as reported by the President's Office, aims to allocate seats based on the proportional representation system in alignment with the latest population data from the 2021 census. This adjustment is intended to reflect the demographic changes in Nepal's diverse communities.

The issuance of the ordinance follows a recommendation from the Council of Ministers, who forwarded it after their meeting on Thursday. The amendment particularly addresses the proportional representation of various clusters, including Dalit, indigenous communities, Khas Arya, Madhesi, Tharu, and Muslim groups, ensuring fairer representation in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025