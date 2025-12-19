Nepal Amends Election Ordinance for 2026 HoR Elections

Nepal's political landscape is set for a shift as President Ramchandra Paudel has issued an ordinance amending the provisions regarding the country's general elections. On September 12, the President announced that the elections for the House of Representatives (HoR) will be held on March 5, 2026.

The House of Representatives Election (First Amendment) Ordinance, as reported by the President's Office, aims to allocate seats based on the proportional representation system in alignment with the latest population data from the 2021 census. This adjustment is intended to reflect the demographic changes in Nepal's diverse communities.

The issuance of the ordinance follows a recommendation from the Council of Ministers, who forwarded it after their meeting on Thursday. The amendment particularly addresses the proportional representation of various clusters, including Dalit, indigenous communities, Khas Arya, Madhesi, Tharu, and Muslim groups, ensuring fairer representation in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)