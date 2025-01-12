Left Menu

EU Ministers Set to Debate Lifting Syria Sanctions

European Union foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels at the end of the month to discuss the potential lifting of sanctions on Syria. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted ongoing efforts to reach a decision, emphasizing the importance of the discussions in upcoming talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The European Union's foreign ministers are set to convene in Brussels later this month to explore the possibility of lifting sanctions on Syria. This crucial meeting, announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, signifies potential shifts in EU-Syria relations.

Kallas hinted at the potential for substantial policy changes, stating, "We are working towards really being able to have decisions at that time whether we are able to do so." These remarks were made as she headed to Riyadh for talks on Syria, indicating the significance of the discussions.

This meeting comes amid a complex backdrop of international relations where the potential removal of sanctions could have wide-ranging implications. The EU's stance on Syria remains pivotal, and the upcoming talks are crucial in determining future policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

