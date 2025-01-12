Comoros Election: Amidst Boycott and Cyclone Threat
Comoros recently held a parliamentary election, marred by opposition boycotts over claims of increasing authoritarianism by President Azali Assoumani. With 33 legislative seats up for grabs, only 330,000 citizens were eligible to vote. Allegations of election misconduct have plagued the Comoros' political scene, leading to diminished public trust.
Amid allegations of increasing authoritarianism, Comoros held its parliamentary elections on Sunday. President Azali Assoumani and his ruling party have been accused by opposition leaders of attempting to rig the electoral process, causing key parties to boycott the vote.
The election outcomes will determine occupancy of the 33 legislative seats, with results expected next week. Around 330,000 of Comoros' 850,000 citizens were registered to vote amid widespread disenchantment with the democratic system.
This electoral process mirrors the contentious 2020 election, which the opposition described as a "masquerade" and asserted wasn't transparent. Assoumani's presidency, marked by accusations of political repression, continues to polarize the nation's political landscape.
