EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Lifting Syria Sanctions

European foreign ministers are set to gather at the end of January to deliberate on lifting sanctions imposed on Syria, as stated by the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The meeting, scheduled for January 27 in Brussels, aims to outline the conditions under which the 27-nation bloc might ease restrictions.

This diplomatic move follows significant developments in Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad was recently deposed by insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The insurgents have since formed a caretaker government in Damascus. Kallas emphasized that any potential easing of sanctions would necessitate an inclusive Syrian government free of radicalization.

Sunday's conference, the first in Saudi Arabia since Assad's ousting, sought to address sanctions, humanitarian aid, and accountability for war crimes. Additionally, the U.S. has temporarily lifted certain sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid in Syria, while Germany has pledged further support to assist the Syrian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)