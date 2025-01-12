Left Menu

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Lifting Syria Sanctions

European foreign ministers will convene at the end of January to discuss lifting sanctions on Syria. The decision comes after a recent shift in power with Bashar al-Assad's ousting. The outcome depends on the new Syrian administration's approach to inclusive governance and combating radicalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European foreign ministers are set to gather at the end of January to deliberate on lifting sanctions imposed on Syria, as stated by the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The meeting, scheduled for January 27 in Brussels, aims to outline the conditions under which the 27-nation bloc might ease restrictions.

This diplomatic move follows significant developments in Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad was recently deposed by insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The insurgents have since formed a caretaker government in Damascus. Kallas emphasized that any potential easing of sanctions would necessitate an inclusive Syrian government free of radicalization.

Sunday's conference, the first in Saudi Arabia since Assad's ousting, sought to address sanctions, humanitarian aid, and accountability for war crimes. Additionally, the U.S. has temporarily lifted certain sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid in Syria, while Germany has pledged further support to assist the Syrian population.

