Jaishankar's Landmark Spain Visit to Strengthen Ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to embark on a significant visit to Spain on January 13-14. This visit will mark his first official trip to the country in his capacity as India's External Affairs Minister.

During the two-day visit, Jaishankar aims to hold comprehensive talks with his Spanish counterpart, Foreign Minister Manuel Albares. The discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral ties as well as various regional and global matters of mutual interest.

In addition to governmental meetings, Jaishankar is also scheduled to address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and connect with the Indian community in Spain, demonstrating India's commitment to strengthening its ties with Spain on various fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)