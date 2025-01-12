Jack Smith Resigns: Trump's Legal Saga Hits Turning Point

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has resigned, bringing an end to his role in the federal cases against Donald Trump. Smith, who led charges regarding Trump's alleged election interference and mishandling of classified documents, announced his departure as Trump prepares to once more assume the presidency.

Smith's resignation was confirmed in a court filing, revealing that he submitted his final confidential report before leaving the Justice Department. The cases against Trump, two of which were brought by Smith, have stalled due to legal hurdles and are now facing dismissal as Trump returns to office.

The developments have further cemented Trump's claim that the charges were politically driven efforts to sabotage his campaign. Smith's exit highlights the challenges in prosecuting a former president who has regained the presidency, amid ongoing accusations and legal battles tied to his previous term.

(With inputs from agencies.)