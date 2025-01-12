In Search of Positive Politics: AAP's Impact on Delhi

In a recent statement, Jasmine Shah of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) highlighted the citizens of Delhi's desire for what he terms 'positive politics.' Shah emphasizes that the public is primarily interested in policies that impact their daily lives rather than political mudslinging.

According to Shah, the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has focused its attacks on AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, using baseless allegations akin to what they attempted during the 2015 and 2020 state elections. Despite those attacks, AAP clinched a significant number of seats, proving public support, Shah stated.

He points to issues like inflation, jobs, education, and healthcare, which the public finds pressing. Shah asserts that Kejriwal and AAP focus on these concerns, as reflected in their governance model. His book, 'The Delhi Model,' scrutinizes these achievements, emphasizing education and healthcare reforms.

