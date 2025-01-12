Left Menu

In Search of Positive Politics: AAP's Impact on Delhi

Jasmine Shah of the Aam Aadmi Party claims Delhi residents long for 'positive politics' that addresses their daily concerns. Despite BJP's allegations against Kejriwal, AAP's electoral successes demonstrate public focus on welfare issues like education and healthcare, rather than purported corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:20 IST
In a recent statement, Jasmine Shah of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) highlighted the citizens of Delhi's desire for what he terms 'positive politics.' Shah emphasizes that the public is primarily interested in policies that impact their daily lives rather than political mudslinging.

According to Shah, the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has focused its attacks on AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, using baseless allegations akin to what they attempted during the 2015 and 2020 state elections. Despite those attacks, AAP clinched a significant number of seats, proving public support, Shah stated.

He points to issues like inflation, jobs, education, and healthcare, which the public finds pressing. Shah asserts that Kejriwal and AAP focus on these concerns, as reflected in their governance model. His book, 'The Delhi Model,' scrutinizes these achievements, emphasizing education and healthcare reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

