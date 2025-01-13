Left Menu

Bezos Discusses Musk's Space Ambitions

In a recent interview, Jeff Bezos expressed confidence about the future of space exploration under the new U.S. administration. He trusts Elon Musk's intentions with SpaceX are public-spirited and not self-serving, despite Musk's ties with President-elect Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 06:45 IST
Jeff Bezos

In a candid interview with Reuters, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, expressed his optimism regarding the incoming U.S. administration's approach to space exploration. Despite Elon Musk's affiliation with President-elect Donald Trump, Bezos is confident that Musk's SpaceX will not undermine Blue Origin.

Bezos emphasized that Musk's motivations are rooted in public interest rather than personal profit. 'Elon has been very clear that he's doing this for the public interest and not for his personal gain. And I take him at face value,' Bezos stated, reinforcing his belief in compatible ambitions with SpaceX.

With both companies vying for leadership within the industry, Bezos remains hopeful about a mutually beneficial future in space development policy under the new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

