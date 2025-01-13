Left Menu

Thailand Greenlights Casino Gambling to Boost Tourism

Thailand's government has advanced a draft law to legalize gambling and casinos. This development aims to attract more tourism and investment. The legislation, announced by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will now proceed to parliament for further discussion, marking a significant move towards legitimizing gambling in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:11 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
In a bold move to enhance tourism and investment, Thailand's cabinet has approved a draft law to legalize gambling and casinos. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced the decision on Monday, marking a pivotal step in the country's tourism strategy.

The proposed legislation is the latest in the government's comprehensive efforts to integrate gambling into large-scale entertainment complexes, aiming to position Thailand as a major entertainment hub in the region.

The draft law will now be presented to the parliament for deliberation, setting the stage for potentially transformative changes in Thailand's legal and business landscape, should the legislation pass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

