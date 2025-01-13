Thailand Greenlights Casino Gambling to Boost Tourism

In a bold move to enhance tourism and investment, Thailand's cabinet has approved a draft law to legalize gambling and casinos. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced the decision on Monday, marking a pivotal step in the country's tourism strategy.

The proposed legislation is the latest in the government's comprehensive efforts to integrate gambling into large-scale entertainment complexes, aiming to position Thailand as a major entertainment hub in the region.

The draft law will now be presented to the parliament for deliberation, setting the stage for potentially transformative changes in Thailand's legal and business landscape, should the legislation pass.

(With inputs from agencies.)