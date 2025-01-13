Gilt Yields Surge to Record Highs Amid Economic Concerns

British 30-year government bond yields reached a 27-year peak on Monday as the gilt market faced an ongoing selloff. The yields opened around six basis points higher, climbing to a peak of 5.472% before slightly retreating, maintaining a rise of approximately four basis points.

The surge in borrowing costs last week alarmed investors as concerns grew over the British government's plan to increase debt issuance. These plans unfold against a challenging economic backdrop characterized by sluggish growth and mounting inflation pressures, exacerbated by political shifts such as Donald Trump's impending presidency in the United States.

This economic strain and market response reflect broader global financial uncertainties, with the British government bond market at the forefront of these dynamics as investors remain alert to upcoming fiscal policies and cross-Atlantic political developments.

