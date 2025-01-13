Left Menu

Atishi's Charge: AAP's Battle for Kalkaji Constituency

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, before filing her nomination for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections from Kalkaji, led a rally and visited religious sites for blessings. She emphasized her commitment to the people of Kalkaji and criticized BJP as anti-poor. Atishi faces BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba in this contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:13 IST
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi led a large rally through Kalkaji on Monday, demonstrating political momentum ahead of her nomination filing for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. With the presence of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Atishi amplified her grassroots connection by beginning the day with prayers at the Kalkaji Temple, dedicated to Maa Kali, and the Gurudwara Shri Guru Gobind Sahib in Giri Nagar.

In an interaction with reporters, Atishi emphasized her deep-rooted ties with the Kalkaji constituency, highlighting her long-standing efforts to improve the area. Atishi took the opportunity to critique the BJP, labeling it a 'jhuggi virodhi' and 'gareeb virodhi' party, contrasting her party's commitment to marginalized communities.

The political landscape in Kalkaji is set for a fierce competition, with Atishi facing strong opposition from BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri—a seasoned politician and Congress's Alka Lamba, who marks her return to Congress after adhering to the AAP for a short stint. The Delhi assembly election is slated for February 5, with results to unveil on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

