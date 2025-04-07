Surprise Omission of Klaasen in South Africa's Centrally-Contracted Squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) unveiled its list of 18 centrally-contracted players on Monday, with a surprising omission of prominent batter Heinrich Klaasen. While star players David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen secured innovative hybrid contracts, the absence of Klaasen raised eyebrows, with CSA stating that negotiations concerning his contract continue. The Protas' next major events include facing Australia in the World Test Championship Final in June at Lord's and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

Among the key names contracted for June 2025 to May 2026 are Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada. Lizaad Williams, Senuran Muthusamy, and newcomer Kwena Maphaka earned first-time central contracts, marking a significant step in their careers.

Additionally, hybrid contracts will allow Miller and van der Dussen to participate in agreed-upon bilateral tours and ICC events, reflecting the changing landscape of modern-day cricket. The team's international schedule includes tours to Zimbabwe, Australia, and India, as well as hosting the West Indies.

