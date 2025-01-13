Left Menu

Qatar Facilitates Final Efforts to Conclude Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Qatar offers a 'final' draft for a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Discussions took place in Doha with involvement from international officials including the U.S., who are keen to finalize the agreement before President Biden leaves office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:19 IST
Qatar Facilitates Final Efforts to Conclude Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Qatar has presented Israel and Hamas with a 'final' proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, aiming to conclude the ongoing war in Gaza, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Progress was achieved during negotiations in Doha involving Israeli intelligence officials, U.S. representatives, and Qatar’s prime minister, as confirmed by an official. President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu engaged in discussions on the urgent need for a ceasefire, highlighting the importance of humanitarian aid.

The conflict, ignited by an attack from Hamas in October 2023, has resulted in extensive casualties, with over 46,000 reported dead in Gaza. The U.S. is pushing for a resolution ahead of President Biden's exit from office on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025