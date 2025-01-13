Qatar Facilitates Final Efforts to Conclude Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Qatar has presented Israel and Hamas with a 'final' proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, aiming to conclude the ongoing war in Gaza, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Progress was achieved during negotiations in Doha involving Israeli intelligence officials, U.S. representatives, and Qatar’s prime minister, as confirmed by an official. President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu engaged in discussions on the urgent need for a ceasefire, highlighting the importance of humanitarian aid.

The conflict, ignited by an attack from Hamas in October 2023, has resulted in extensive casualties, with over 46,000 reported dead in Gaza. The U.S. is pushing for a resolution ahead of President Biden's exit from office on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)