PV Anvar's Resignation Sparks Political Waves in Kerala

In a surprising political move, PV Anvar has tendered his resignation from the Kerala Assembly, reportedly following directives from the Trinamool Congress leadership. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala revealed that Anvar's resignation aligns with TMC's strategy, and deliberations are underway within the Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) to outline their approach toward this issue.

Chennithala commended Anvar for previously highlighting governmental corruption, emphasizing that the Congress has consistently raised these issues over the past eight years. Meanwhile, Anvar announced he would not contest the upcoming Nilambur by-election, instead pledging robust support to Congress's candidate to challenge the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Additionally, Anvar disclosed attempted coercion from the Chief Minister's political secretary to submit corruptions allegations against opposition leader VD Satheesan. He publicly apologized for this controversy and confirmed his new role as TMC's state convenor in Kerala. Anvar's transition continues to feed speculations on the political dynamics in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)