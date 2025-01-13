Left Menu

Denmark Aligns with U.S. on Arctic Security

Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, stated that Denmark recognizes U.S. security interests in the Arctic and is prepared to discuss these with President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Denmark shares America's concerns and aims to ensure legitimate security interests in collaboration with Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:51 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
Denmark has signaled its readiness to align with the United States on Arctic security concerns, as acknowledged by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

In a statement made during a news conference in Jerusalem, Rasmussen emphasized Denmark's agreement with American concerns over Arctic security. He reiterated Denmark's willingness to engage in discussions with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The partnership is in collaboration with Greenland, aiming to secure legitimate U.S. interests in the strategically important Arctic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

