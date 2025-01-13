Denmark Aligns with U.S. on Arctic Security

Denmark has signaled its readiness to align with the United States on Arctic security concerns, as acknowledged by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

In a statement made during a news conference in Jerusalem, Rasmussen emphasized Denmark's agreement with American concerns over Arctic security. He reiterated Denmark's willingness to engage in discussions with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The partnership is in collaboration with Greenland, aiming to secure legitimate U.S. interests in the strategically important Arctic region.

