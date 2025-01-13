Left Menu

BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Bypassing Constitution Over CAG Reports

The BJP has criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for not presenting Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on Delhi's finances in the assembly. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the AAP government of having an 'anarchist character' and questioned Kejriwal's adherence to constitutional norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:37 IST
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Bypassing Constitution Over CAG Reports
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, questioning if he believes he is above the Constitution. The controversy centers around the Delhi government's failure to present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the assembly, as mandated by the constitutional framework.

National spokesperson for the BJP, Sudhanshu Trivedi, criticized the AAP's decision not to table the reports, which scrutinize the government's revenue and expenses. Trivedi accused Kejriwal and his administration of operating with an 'anarchist character' that undermines constitutional processes.

The BJP has particularly highlighted CAG's reports which are critical of certain Delhi government policies. The AAP administration's refusal to present these findings has drawn accusations of avoiding accountability. Meanwhile, Trivedi also took jabs at Chief Minister Atishi's crowdfunding initiatives, labeling them as mere gimmicks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025