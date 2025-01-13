BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Bypassing Constitution Over CAG Reports

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, questioning if he believes he is above the Constitution. The controversy centers around the Delhi government's failure to present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the assembly, as mandated by the constitutional framework.

National spokesperson for the BJP, Sudhanshu Trivedi, criticized the AAP's decision not to table the reports, which scrutinize the government's revenue and expenses. Trivedi accused Kejriwal and his administration of operating with an 'anarchist character' that undermines constitutional processes.

The BJP has particularly highlighted CAG's reports which are critical of certain Delhi government policies. The AAP administration's refusal to present these findings has drawn accusations of avoiding accountability. Meanwhile, Trivedi also took jabs at Chief Minister Atishi's crowdfunding initiatives, labeling them as mere gimmicks.

