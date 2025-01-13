The Unforgettable Crowd Size Debate: Trump's Inauguration Chronicles

In the days following Donald Trump's first inauguration in January 2017, a controversy emerged over the size of the crowd attending the event. President Trump personally sought new images from the National Park Service, seeking to counter media reports suggesting his crowd was smaller than Obama's 2009 audience.

The National Park Service, which oversees the National Mall, was asked to provide Trump with alternative photos to counter the perception of lower attendance. This request has led to concerns about impartiality as Trump's next inauguration looms amid continued media scrutiny of event attendance.

Experts, including crowd scientist G. Keith Still, have analyzed crowd sizes using various data points, including aerial photos and metro usage. Trump's fascination with crowd numbers persisted throughout his presidency and campaigns, influencing public discussion and governmental documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)