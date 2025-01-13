Britain's Commitment to Fiscal Stability: Keir Starmer's Strategy

Britain is set to adhere strictly to the fiscal regulations outlined by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in the October budget, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Emphasizing the necessity of economic stability, Starmer declared his administration's unwavering commitment, citing these fiscal rules as established early to address past deficiencies.

When queried about Reeves' tenure as finance minister up to the 2029 election, Starmer expressed full confidence in both the mission for growth and his team's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)