Left Menu

Unrest in Chhattisgarh: Teachers' Protest Highlights BJP's Unemployment Crisis

The Congress accused the BJP government of causing unemployment among youth and highlighted a protest by teachers in Chhattisgarh. Both Congress leaders Kharge and Gandhi criticized the BJP for failing to provide jobs and cited examples of corruption, such as the paper leak incident in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:16 IST
Unrest in Chhattisgarh: Teachers' Protest Highlights BJP's Unemployment Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party sharply criticized the BJP on Monday over a wave of protests by teachers in Chhattisgarh, claiming their jobs are imperiled and holding the Modi government responsible for exacerbating unemployment among India's youth.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted a video on the social media platform X, showcasing the protesting teachers lying prostrate on the road as a unique demonstration against their termination.

According to Kharge, the BJP government's actions have forced over 3,000 teachers out of jobs, while accusations of allowing exam paper leaks further underscore their failure to secure the future of young Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025