Unrest in Chhattisgarh: Teachers' Protest Highlights BJP's Unemployment Crisis

The Congress party sharply criticized the BJP on Monday over a wave of protests by teachers in Chhattisgarh, claiming their jobs are imperiled and holding the Modi government responsible for exacerbating unemployment among India's youth.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted a video on the social media platform X, showcasing the protesting teachers lying prostrate on the road as a unique demonstration against their termination.

According to Kharge, the BJP government's actions have forced over 3,000 teachers out of jobs, while accusations of allowing exam paper leaks further underscore their failure to secure the future of young Indians.

