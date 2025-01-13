Keir Starmer Defends Finance Minister Amid Economic Challenges
Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in response to criticism over her handling of economic challenges, including rising borrowing costs. Despite calls for spending cuts, Starmer emphasized adherence to fiscal rules and his government's commitment to making Britain an AI superpower.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer was compelled to stand by his finance minister, Rachel Reeves, on Monday, assuring the public that she would manage day-to-day spending through taxation while fostering the necessary growth for government reforms.
During a speech aimed at highlighting Britain's potential as an artificial intelligence 'superpower', Starmer faced questions about his confidence in Reeves amid a marked increase in borrowing costs.
Despite the economic turbulence and political criticisms, especially after Reeves' visit to China during a volatile market week, Starmer maintained his support, stressing that the task at hand required time to rectify years of alleged Conservative mismanagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
