Hezbollah Delays Prime Minister Decision Amid Political Tensions

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group put off a scheduled meeting with President Joseph Aoun, heightening tensions around the selection of Lebanon's next prime minister, according to political sources. Initially, Hezbollah and its partner, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, were set to back the continuation of caretaker Prime Minister Nabib Mikati, who holds the designated Sunni Muslim seat in Lebanon's constitutionally sectarian political arrangement.

However, the situation took a turn as Nawaf Salam, President of the International Court of Justice, emerged as a formidable contender with growing legislative support, sources revealed. This development prompted the Shi'ite groups to delay their scheduled appointment and reassess their strategy.

Under Lebanese law, President Aoun is obliged to appoint the candidate who garners the most support from Lebanon's 128 parliamentary members. The unfolding scenario adds a critical dimension to Lebanon's already intricate political landscape.

