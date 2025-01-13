Hezbollah Delays Prime Minister Decision Amid Political Tensions
The Iran-backed Hezbollah group postponed a meeting with President Joseph Aoun, delaying the decision on Lebanon's prime minister. Originally backing caretaker Prime Minister Nabib Mikati, the Shi'ite groups Hesbollah and Amal reconsidered as Nawaf Salam gained popularity. Aoun must choose the candidate with leading support among 128 lawmakers.
- Country:
- Lebanon
The Iran-backed Hezbollah group put off a scheduled meeting with President Joseph Aoun, heightening tensions around the selection of Lebanon's next prime minister, according to political sources. Initially, Hezbollah and its partner, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, were set to back the continuation of caretaker Prime Minister Nabib Mikati, who holds the designated Sunni Muslim seat in Lebanon's constitutionally sectarian political arrangement.
However, the situation took a turn as Nawaf Salam, President of the International Court of Justice, emerged as a formidable contender with growing legislative support, sources revealed. This development prompted the Shi'ite groups to delay their scheduled appointment and reassess their strategy.
Under Lebanese law, President Aoun is obliged to appoint the candidate who garners the most support from Lebanon's 128 parliamentary members. The unfolding scenario adds a critical dimension to Lebanon's already intricate political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Sparks Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise Amid Conspiracy Allegations in Karnataka
Croatia Votes Amid Political Tensions: Milanovic Seeks Second Term
Cremation Controversy: Political Tensions Over Manmohan Singh's Final Journey
Political Tensions in Bihar: Yadav vs. Kishor