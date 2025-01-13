Biden Administration Aims for Possible Gaza Agreement This Week
The Biden administration may reach a Gaza agreement soon, though no guarantees exist. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reported ongoing discussions and said that President Biden's team is coordinating on the matter, including communication with incoming President Trump's team.
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is optimistic about finalizing a Gaza agreement potentially as early as this week, according to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Sullivan's remarks to Bloomberg News underscored the tentative nature of these talks, emphasizing that no guarantees can presently be made.
In his interview, Sullivan elaborated on the continuous efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to push forward with this crucial deal. The administration's engagement includes open channels with the team of incoming President Donald Trump to ensure a smooth transition and mutual understanding of the issue at hand.
This potential accord marks a significant diplomatic endeavor, reflecting the ongoing complexity and high stakes associated with Middle Eastern geopolitics. Both administrations appear committed to collaborating towards a peaceful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Trump's Support for H-1B Visa Sparks Heated Debate
Kim Jong Un's Toughest Anti-US Strategy: A New Era of North Korea Diplomacy?
Trump Slams Debt Ceiling Extension as 'Dumbest Decision'
Global Markets Await Trump Policies Amidst Year-End Uncertainty
Taiwan Delegation to Attend Trump's Second Inauguration Amid US-Taiwan Tensions