Biden Administration Aims for Possible Gaza Agreement This Week

The Biden administration may reach a Gaza agreement soon, though no guarantees exist. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reported ongoing discussions and said that President Biden's team is coordinating on the matter, including communication with incoming President Trump's team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is optimistic about finalizing a Gaza agreement potentially as early as this week, according to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Sullivan's remarks to Bloomberg News underscored the tentative nature of these talks, emphasizing that no guarantees can presently be made.

In his interview, Sullivan elaborated on the continuous efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to push forward with this crucial deal. The administration's engagement includes open channels with the team of incoming President Donald Trump to ensure a smooth transition and mutual understanding of the issue at hand.

This potential accord marks a significant diplomatic endeavor, reflecting the ongoing complexity and high stakes associated with Middle Eastern geopolitics. Both administrations appear committed to collaborating towards a peaceful resolution.

