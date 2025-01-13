Navigating Global Threats: Challenges for Trump's Incoming Administration

As Donald Trump prepares to assume office, potential cyberattacks from China, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and trade and tariff dilemmas loom as significant challenges, according to Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser.

In a discussion with Bloomberg News, Sullivan noted that the current administration, under President Joe Biden, has observed China's development of sophisticated cyberattack capabilities, posing a future threat. Alongside cyber concerns, Sullivan pointed to the intricacies of Russia's war in Ukraine, which include staffing challenges on the battlefield as particular areas of focus for Trump's incoming team.

Biden's administration has been actively briefing Trump's advisers on these critical international issues, emphasizing strategic and security considerations that will need attention when the new administration takes charge.

