BJP Accuses BJD of Misusing Government Land for Restaurant

In a heated exchange, India's ruling BJP on Monday accused the BJD of operating an unauthorized restaurant at its headquarters in Bhubaneswar, alleging misuse of government-allocated land.

BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan criticized the BJD for allegedly converting the office premises into a commercial entity, urging an investigation by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Meanwhile, the BJD, led by Naveen Patnaik, dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

The controversy also drew a comment from Congress leader Nishikant Mishra, who found it peculiar for a political entity to run a restaurant.

