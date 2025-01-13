Left Menu

BJP Accuses BJD of Misusing Government Land for Restaurant

The BJP alleged the existence of an illegal restaurant on the BJD headquarters' premises, claiming misuse of government land. The BJD dismissed the accusation as 'cheap politics'. The BJP called for an inquiry, while the Congress also questioned the appropriateness of a political party running a restaurant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, India's ruling BJP on Monday accused the BJD of operating an unauthorized restaurant at its headquarters in Bhubaneswar, alleging misuse of government-allocated land.

BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan criticized the BJD for allegedly converting the office premises into a commercial entity, urging an investigation by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Meanwhile, the BJD, led by Naveen Patnaik, dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

The controversy also drew a comment from Congress leader Nishikant Mishra, who found it peculiar for a political entity to run a restaurant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

