Hunter Biden Probe: Justice or Politics?
A report by special counsel David Weiss concludes that the criminal charges against Hunter Biden resulted from unbiased investigations, criticizing President Joe Biden for pardoning his son. This investigation led to a split between the Justice Department and the White House over Hunter Biden's treatment.
Washington DC
The criminal charges against Hunter Biden were the result of meticulous and impartial investigations, not political bias, according to prosecutor David Weiss in a report released on Monday.
The report criticizes President Joe Biden for pardoning his son and allegedly 'maligning' involved officials. It highlights a rift between the Justice Department and the White House.
The investigations preceding Attorney General Merrick Garland's tenure ultimately necessitated the appointment of a special counsel, marking a significant fissure in governmental relations.
