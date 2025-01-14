The criminal charges against Hunter Biden were the result of meticulous and impartial investigations, not political bias, according to prosecutor David Weiss in a report released on Monday.

The report criticizes President Joe Biden for pardoning his son and allegedly 'maligning' involved officials. It highlights a rift between the Justice Department and the White House.

The investigations preceding Attorney General Merrick Garland's tenure ultimately necessitated the appointment of a special counsel, marking a significant fissure in governmental relations.

