Hunter Biden Probe: Justice or Politics?

A report by special counsel David Weiss concludes that the criminal charges against Hunter Biden resulted from unbiased investigations, criticizing President Joe Biden for pardoning his son. This investigation led to a split between the Justice Department and the White House over Hunter Biden's treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 04:45 IST
Hunter Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

The criminal charges against Hunter Biden were the result of meticulous and impartial investigations, not political bias, according to prosecutor David Weiss in a report released on Monday.

The report criticizes President Joe Biden for pardoning his son and allegedly 'maligning' involved officials. It highlights a rift between the Justice Department and the White House.

The investigations preceding Attorney General Merrick Garland's tenure ultimately necessitated the appointment of a special counsel, marking a significant fissure in governmental relations.

