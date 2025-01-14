North Korea's Latest Missile Tests Spark Global Concerns
North Korea launched multiple missiles, suspected to be short-range ballistic missiles, towards its eastern waters amid heightened tensions ahead of potential shifts in U.S. leadership. This marks the nation's second missile testing event of 2025, with further developments expected amid alliances with Russia.
North Korea heightened tensions in Northeast Asia on Tuesday by test-firing multiple missiles into its eastern waters. South Korea's military reported the launches, noting they originated from a northern inland area and were likely short-range ballistic missiles. The extent of their flight remains unclear as of now.
This recent missile testing is part of North Korea's ongoing show of military strength, which has included solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S and shorter-range missiles aimed at overpowering South Korea's defenses. Experts caution that North Korea's arsenal could advance further with technological support from Russia.
At a recent political conference, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized U.S. alliances, declaring plans for an aggressive anti-U.S. policy. The return of former President Donald Trump to the White House might not lead to resumed diplomatic talks, as Kim's strengthened position and alliances pose new diplomatic challenges.
