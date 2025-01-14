Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party condemned his inaction in addressing the turmoil in Manipur, despite his extensive international travels.

The criticism coincides with the first anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a campaign spotlighting key social issues, launched in Manipur.

The Congress demands Modi's attention to the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has left over 220 dead and thousands homeless, urging a resolution to the ongoing political and social crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)