Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur, despite traveling globally. Marking the first anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', the Congress highlighted continued unrest in Manipur, accusing Modi of neglecting the state's suffering while emphasizing issues such as unemployment and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party condemned his inaction in addressing the turmoil in Manipur, despite his extensive international travels.

The criticism coincides with the first anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a campaign spotlighting key social issues, launched in Manipur.

The Congress demands Modi's attention to the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has left over 220 dead and thousands homeless, urging a resolution to the ongoing political and social crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

