LJP (Ram Vilas) Set to Contest Delhi Assembly Polls, Targets Strategic Seats

Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced that LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest strategically chosen seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections to bolster the BJP-led NDA alliance. Paswan criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly insulting Eastern UP and Bihar residents, stating that Delhi voters would remember this during the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:19 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the 2025 Delhi assembly elections approaching, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has made it clear that his party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is set to contest the polls. The party plans to focus on seats that will enhance the strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Paswan emphasized that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) aims to fortify the NDA alliance by competing in select constituencies where victory is more likely. He remarked that similar to the strategy applied in Jharkhand, success in the Delhi elections would be prioritized over merely increasing numbers. "We will only contest where LJP (Ram Vilas) has a solid foothold," he stated, stressing the importance of strike rate over quantity.

In a sharp critique of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Paswan accused him of disrespecting people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He asserted that Delhi voters will take Kejriwal's alleged derogatory remarks into account during the elections, predicting a BJP-led NDA victory.

The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. Important dates include January 17 for filing nominations and January 20 for withdrawing candidatures. In the 2020 elections, AAP dominated by securing 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP managed only eight. The Congress has been unable to win a seat after losing grip post a 15-year tenure in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

