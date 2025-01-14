Pension Reform Showdown: France's Government Faces Key Test

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is slated to address the nation today, unveiling plans to alter pension reforms to secure cooperation from the left for the upcoming budget. This move is critical for Bayrou, who recently took office after his predecessor's government collapsed.

Analysts predict Bayrou will gain the necessary backing, although his team remains tight-lipped about the speech's specifics. However, insiders indicate his considerations include recent discussions with party leaders and unions, ensuring a broad consensus.

Meanwhile, the global markets exhibit a cautious stance. The French risk premium climbs as investors fear potential political unrest and fiscal challenges. Simultaneously, attention shifts to U.S. economic data that could sway Federal Reserve policies, influencing European and Asian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)