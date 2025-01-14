Pawar Denounces Shah's Claims Amidst Maharashtra Political Drama
Former Union minister Sharad Pawar refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the BJP's win marked the end of a betrayal era in Maharashtra politics initiated by Pawar. He stressed the importance of communication among leaders, recalling his tenure and alliances formed with Jan Sangh members.
In a sharp rebuttal, former Union minister Sharad Pawar dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions that the Bharatiya Janata Party's triumph in Maharashtra ended a political era of betrayal he allegedly began in 1978. Pawar highlighted his leadership as chief minister while underscoring the need for better communication among today's political leaders.
Pawar, addressing reporters in Mumbai, recalled working alongside Jan Sangh's Uttamrao Patil and emphasized respectful communication, a hallmark of political interactions in his time. His comments came following Shah's statement at a BJP convention where he accused Pawar of destabilizing politics since 1978.
Pawar further defended his political integrity by referencing late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee appointing him vice-chairman of the Disaster Management Authority despite opposition status, unlike Shah, who faced temporary exile from Gujarat. Meanwhile, ongoing political conversations between Congress and Shiv Sena are anticipated as local elections approach.
