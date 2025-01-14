Left Menu

Bangladesh Awaits Elections Amidst Political Turmoil

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) urges the interim government to hold elections by August, citing national instability. Led by Muhammad Yunus, the government faces opposition demands for prompt electoral reforms to prevent a deepening crisis. Legal issues surround the ruling Awami League, delaying progress.

  • Bangladesh

In a move to stabilize Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is pushing for general elections by August. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has held power since mass protests ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last August.

Yunus has suggested the possibility of conducting elections by the end of 2025, contingent on necessary electoral reforms. However, BNP's secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, insists on an earlier poll, warning of worsening political and economic crises.

Amid ongoing legal proceedings against the Awami League, questions linger over the fairness and timing of these trials, with potential implications for the election timeline. Yunus and the BNP aim to balance reform with urgency to address national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

