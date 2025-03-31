Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Health Improves: Possible Mid-April Return to Bangladesh

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, undergoing medical treatment in London, shows health improvement and may return to Bangladesh in mid-April. Celebrating Eid with family after eight years, the BNP chairperson has been receiving treatment post-hospital discharge. Her possible return depends on medical board advice post-Eid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:41 IST
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's health is reportedly improving, potentially allowing her to return to Bangladesh by mid-April, according to a senior party official. This development follows her treatment in London, where she celebrated Eid with her family after eight years abroad.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir mentioned that while Zia's health is stable, her return is dependent on medical advice. Zia, who has been battling various health issues, received treatment at The London Clinic and continues recovery at her eldest son's residence.

Having been acquitted in two major corruption cases, Zia's legal battles have eased, enhancing prospects for her return. Her release from incarceration in 2020 came amid political shifts, further affecting her stance in Bangladesh's political landscape.

