Delhi CM's Aide Faces FIR in Vehicle Code Violation Case

In a significant political development, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against an official from the Public Works Department (PWD) for allegedly violating electoral norms. The PWD executive engineer allegedly used a government vehicle for election-related tasks concerning Chief Minister Atishi, a move seen as contravening the Model Code of Conduct.

The FIR was lodged after a complaint was made by the returning officer, who accused Chief Minister Atishi of using state resources for political gains on January 7. The investigation is ongoing, with the Govind Puri police station currently handling the case.

Reacting to the FIR, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the current political climate, accusing opposing parties of systemic corruption. Without naming names, Kejriwal claimed, "Their leaders distribute money and goods, indulge in illegal voter registration, yet no FIRs against them. This system is against us and needs to change."

(With inputs from agencies.)