Left Menu

Armenia's Geopolitical Tango: Navigating East and West

Armenia, a long-time ally of Russia, is strengthening ties with the United States, despite the Kremlin's skepticism about the U.S.' stabilizing role in the region. This shift occurs amidst Armenia's efforts to join the European Union and dissatisfaction with Russia's support against Azerbaijan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:28 IST
Armenia's Geopolitical Tango: Navigating East and West
Russian National Guard Image Credit:

Tensions are rising as Armenia, historically an ally of Russia, turns towards the West. As the country prepares to sign a strategic partnership with the United States, the Kremlin has expressed its concerns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the United States, claiming it has never contributed to stability in the South Caucasus region.

Armenia’s pivot is part of a larger strategy, including closer ties with the European Union. Last week, Armenia's parliament backed a bill to bid for EU membership, signaling its aspirations despite the improbability of swift accession. The move highlights a growing divide with Moscow, exacerbated by Russia's perceived inaction during Armenia’s recent conflict with Azerbaijan.

Despite the tensions, Kremlin spokesman Peskov acknowledged Armenia’s sovereign right to build international partnerships but reiterated Russia's commitment to maintaining and advancing its relations with Armenia. As Armenia balances its alliances, its geopolitical dance between East and West continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025