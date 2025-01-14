Armenia's Geopolitical Tango: Navigating East and West

Tensions are rising as Armenia, historically an ally of Russia, turns towards the West. As the country prepares to sign a strategic partnership with the United States, the Kremlin has expressed its concerns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the United States, claiming it has never contributed to stability in the South Caucasus region.

Armenia’s pivot is part of a larger strategy, including closer ties with the European Union. Last week, Armenia's parliament backed a bill to bid for EU membership, signaling its aspirations despite the improbability of swift accession. The move highlights a growing divide with Moscow, exacerbated by Russia's perceived inaction during Armenia’s recent conflict with Azerbaijan.

Despite the tensions, Kremlin spokesman Peskov acknowledged Armenia’s sovereign right to build international partnerships but reiterated Russia's commitment to maintaining and advancing its relations with Armenia. As Armenia balances its alliances, its geopolitical dance between East and West continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)