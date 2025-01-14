Congress Criticizes Modi Over Manipur Visit Snub
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur amid ongoing violence, emphasizing his international travels over addressing domestic issues. The criticism coincided with the anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' highlighting issues like unemployment and social justice. Over 220 have died in Manipur's ethnic violence.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence in violence-stricken Manipur, accusing him of prioritizing international visits over addressing urgent national matters. The remarks coincided with the first anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.
The yatra, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, 2022, spotlighted prevalent issues including unemployment and social justice. It concluded with a rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, after covering 6,600 kilometers across 15 states. During this journey, Gandhi emphasized the diverse injustices witnessed and the persistent struggle for comprehensive rights.
The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has arisen tensions, resulting in the deaths of more than 220 people and rendering thousands homeless. Despite these critical circumstances, Modi is yet to visit the state, drawing criticism from various political leaders, including Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, for his lack of engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
