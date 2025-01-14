Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over Manipur Visit Snub

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur amid ongoing violence, emphasizing his international travels over addressing domestic issues. The criticism coincided with the anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' highlighting issues like unemployment and social justice. Over 220 have died in Manipur's ethnic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:41 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Manipur Visit Snub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: DD News) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence in violence-stricken Manipur, accusing him of prioritizing international visits over addressing urgent national matters. The remarks coincided with the first anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, 2022, spotlighted prevalent issues including unemployment and social justice. It concluded with a rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, after covering 6,600 kilometers across 15 states. During this journey, Gandhi emphasized the diverse injustices witnessed and the persistent struggle for comprehensive rights.

The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has arisen tensions, resulting in the deaths of more than 220 people and rendering thousands homeless. Despite these critical circumstances, Modi is yet to visit the state, drawing criticism from various political leaders, including Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, for his lack of engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025