Congress Criticizes Modi Over Manipur Visit Snub

The Congress party has launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence in violence-stricken Manipur, accusing him of prioritizing international visits over addressing urgent national matters. The remarks coincided with the first anniversary of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, 2022, spotlighted prevalent issues including unemployment and social justice. It concluded with a rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, after covering 6,600 kilometers across 15 states. During this journey, Gandhi emphasized the diverse injustices witnessed and the persistent struggle for comprehensive rights.

The ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has arisen tensions, resulting in the deaths of more than 220 people and rendering thousands homeless. Despite these critical circumstances, Modi is yet to visit the state, drawing criticism from various political leaders, including Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, for his lack of engagement.

