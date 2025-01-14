Russia Open to Trump's Ukraine Peace Plans
Russia is willing to consider U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's peace proposals for Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted that Trump's remarks about resolving the conflict should be viewed cautiously, as they were made before his inauguration. However, Russia welcomes the recognition of the situation's reality.
In a significant development, Russia has expressed its readiness to examine U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's peace initiatives concerning Ukraine. This was confirmed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.
Lavrov emphasized the importance of considering Trump's remarks on the Ukrainian conflict with caution, as they were made prior to his inauguration. Despite this, Lavrov noted that Russia acknowledges Trump's administration's awareness of the 'reality on the ground' in Ukraine.
Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz reinforced this sentiment, stating that diplomatic efforts were vital for conflict resolution. He noted the global shift in acknowledging the complexities involved in expelling Russian forces completely from Ukraine.
