Russia Open to Trump's Ukraine Peace Plans

In a significant development, Russia has expressed its readiness to examine U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's peace initiatives concerning Ukraine. This was confirmed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of considering Trump's remarks on the Ukrainian conflict with caution, as they were made prior to his inauguration. Despite this, Lavrov noted that Russia acknowledges Trump's administration's awareness of the 'reality on the ground' in Ukraine.

Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz reinforced this sentiment, stating that diplomatic efforts were vital for conflict resolution. He noted the global shift in acknowledging the complexities involved in expelling Russian forces completely from Ukraine.

