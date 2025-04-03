India's Diplomatic Efforts: Protecting Sikh Communities and Advancing e-Passport Technology

The Indian government is actively monitoring reports of persecution faced by Sikh communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the issue being a regular subject in Parliament discussions. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasized the government's commitment to addressing these challenges through diplomatic channels.

Sikh communities in these countries report intimidation, forced conversions, and vandalism. India has responded by raising these concerns with Pakistan's government, urging them to fulfill their constitutional duties to protect minority groups and reduce sectarian violence and intolerance. Following security challenges in Afghanistan, 74 Afghan Sikhs were evacuated by India.

Furthermore, India is also progressing with technological advancements like the introduction of e-passports. These new passports, featuring RFID chips, offer enhanced security against forgery. The rollout started on April 1, 2024, across selected regional passport offices, with plans to expand further, enhancing both security and convenience for Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)