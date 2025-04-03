India's Diplomatic Efforts: Protecting Sikh Communities and Advancing e-Passport Technology
India's government monitors the persecution of Sikh communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan and takes diplomatic measures to address such issues. The Ministry of External Affairs works to ensure the safety of Sikhs and is introducing e-passports with enhanced security features in select cities as part of an initial rollout.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government is actively monitoring reports of persecution faced by Sikh communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the issue being a regular subject in Parliament discussions. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasized the government's commitment to addressing these challenges through diplomatic channels.
Sikh communities in these countries report intimidation, forced conversions, and vandalism. India has responded by raising these concerns with Pakistan's government, urging them to fulfill their constitutional duties to protect minority groups and reduce sectarian violence and intolerance. Following security challenges in Afghanistan, 74 Afghan Sikhs were evacuated by India.
Furthermore, India is also progressing with technological advancements like the introduction of e-passports. These new passports, featuring RFID chips, offer enhanced security against forgery. The rollout started on April 1, 2024, across selected regional passport offices, with plans to expand further, enhancing both security and convenience for Indian citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Strain as China Executes Canadians Amidst Trade Tensions
Brazil's Strategic Moves: Lula's Vietnam Visit Promises Economic and Diplomatic Gains
Security Alert Sparks Debate Over Safety Measures for BJP MLA Raja Singh
IATA Advocates for Digital Identity Adoption to Bolster Aviation Security and Operational Efficiency
NZ Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with the United States Amid Growing Indo-Pacific Challenges