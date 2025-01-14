Slovakia's Political Crisis: No-Confidence Vote Looms

Slovakia is on the brink of a political showdown as opposition parties prepare to call a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Robert Fico's administration. The move follows Fico's recent visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The opposition has sharply criticized the Prime Minister, accusing him of disregarding domestic issues in favor of international engagements.

"Robert Fico has left Slovakia," declared Michal Simecka, leader of the largest opposition party, Progressive Slovakia, during a televised news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)