Delhi Auto Drivers at a Crossroads: Rising CNG Costs and EV Push Impact Electoral Choices

As Delhi's election nears, a crucial segment of the electorate—auto rickshaw drivers—finds itself at a crossroads. Long considered a reliable vote bank for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), these drivers are facing rising CNG costs and the government's push towards electric vehicles, which could influence their voting decisions.

For years, auto drivers have been a vital part of Delhi's political landscape, serving as both opinion influencers and grassroots campaigners. However, dissatisfaction is growing as they struggle with high operational costs and competition from ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber.

Despite grievances, many drivers still see AAP as their best option. AAP has announced several benefits like life insurance and coaching fees for drivers' children, but whether these measures will secure their support in the upcoming election remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)