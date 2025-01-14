Left Menu

BNP Demands Early Elections, Challenges Interim Government's Timeline

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demands the general election be held by mid-2025, opposed to the interim government's timeline of late 2025 or 2026. Criticizing economic policies, BNP emphasizes the urgency of democratic elections. Khaleda Zia, former prime minister, is undergoing treatment in London.

  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is calling for the country's general elections to be conducted by July-August this year. This request directly opposes the timeline proposed by interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, who suggests elections could be delayed until late in the year or mid-2026.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, following a party meeting led by Tarique Rahman from London, expressed that there is no basis for such a delay. Alamgir argued the tasks necessary for election preparations, such as updating voter lists, wouldn't take more than a few months.

The BNP has also voiced concerns over the interim government's economic proposals, including potential gas price hikes and tax increases. The party insists on prioritizing national over local elections to ensure democratic governance and address the ongoing political and economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

