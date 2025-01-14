Minister's Resignation Amid Financial Ties Controversy

British minister Tulip Siddiq, responsible for overseeing financial services and anti-corruption measures, has stepped down following scrutiny over her financial connections with her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladeshi prime minister.

In her resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Siddiq mentioned that Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministerial standards, concluded that she had not violated any ministerial guidelines after investigating the issue.

Prime Minister Starmer, in a letter made public by his office, reiterated that Magnus confirmed there was no breach of the Ministerial Code or evidence of financial misconduct on Siddiq's part, but accepted her decision to resign.

(With inputs from agencies.)