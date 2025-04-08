Tensions Rise: Bangladesh's Hossain Discusses Extradition with Modi

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain stated that Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government, discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting in Bangkok. The talks did not finalize any decisions regarding the issue.

Hossain emphasized that improving Dhaka-Delhi relations requires cooperation, stating, 'We need to move forward together.'

In the aftermath of Modi's discussion with Yunus, concerns about minority safety in Bangladesh were highlighted by Indian officials, with expectations set for a thorough investigation into related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)