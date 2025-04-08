Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Bangladesh's Hossain Discusses Extradition with Modi

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain mentioned that interim government chief Muhammad Yunus brought up the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Progress in bilateral relations needs mutual effort, while Modi emphasized safeguarding minorities in Bangladesh.

Updated: 08-04-2025 20:58 IST
Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain stated that Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government, discussed Sheikh Hasina's extradition with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting in Bangkok. The talks did not finalize any decisions regarding the issue.

Hossain emphasized that improving Dhaka-Delhi relations requires cooperation, stating, 'We need to move forward together.'

In the aftermath of Modi's discussion with Yunus, concerns about minority safety in Bangladesh were highlighted by Indian officials, with expectations set for a thorough investigation into related cases.



