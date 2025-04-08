Mushfiqur Rahim Returns as Bangladesh Announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Despite having missed the previous Test series against the West Indies, Mushfiqur Rahim is slated to make a comeback as Bangladesh unveil their squad for the Test series against Zimbabwe. The 15-player lineup aims to be competitive as per the latest announcement by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In an exciting development, full-time captain Najmul Hossain Shanto returns to lead the team after being unable to participate in the ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies. Rahim, an essential component of Bangladesh's batting lineup with 6007 runs in 94 Tests, including 11 centuries, adds depth to the team.

A notable new inclusion is 22-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, making his Test debut following a successful stint in the shorter formats with 37 wickets in ODIs and T20Is. The squad, however, will miss the services of fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, sidelined by a left Achilles tendon issue, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)